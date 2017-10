× Four displaced after fire breaks out in Carmel Valley home

SAN DIEGO — Four people were displaced Wednesday night after a fire damaged a home in Carmel Valley.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. at a house in the 4500 block of Shorepointe Way, according to San Diego Fire Department.

Three people were inside the home and all escaped safely. No injuries were reported.

Most of the damage was in the garage.