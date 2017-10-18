Busy Santee road partially closed for water main repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- A broken water main turned a busy Santee road into a river Tuesday evening.

A recycled water pipe burst on Mission Gorge Road, causing thousands of gallons of water to spill out onto the major thoroughfare.

TMission Gorge Road between Fanita Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard was partially closed as crews worked through the night to repair the broken pipe.

The pipe is part of the recycled water system, so the pipe itself is relatively new. That water is mainly used for irrigation, so no homes or businesses were affected.

The cause of the rupture was still being investigated.

32.818648 -117.046357