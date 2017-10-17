Professional skier’s GoPro action film features San Diego’s surf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – With ski season just around the corner, a new film debuts Thursday that will likely make avid skiers pine for powder.

Chris Benchetler has become a household name to anyone familiar with back country skiing, and he brought GoPros first-ever full length feature action film to San Diego.

The film begins in San Diego.

"We were drawn here because of the industries here -- a lot of the snow, skate and surf industry is here," Benchetler said.

Co-director Matt Cook, known as SkiChef and recognized as one of the best follow-cam skiers in the action sports industry, collaborated on this project with Benchetler to encourage others to chase adventure.

"The premise of the film was not that Chris was just going to go skiing, but he`s found a lot of inspiration in surfing and rock climbing," Cook said. "The film was going to incorporate those sports - and really there is not better place to incorporate a surf movie than down in San Diego."

Both athletes want to get the viewer to _____.

"Try something new.... live simply, try skiing, try surfing. You don`t have to be the best at all of these things," Benchetler said.

"I too am learning at all of these... they teach me something about myself."

You can watch the full film "Chasing AdVANture" through GoPro's YouTube channel.