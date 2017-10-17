× Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Dulzura

DULZURA – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a big rig on a stretch of back-country highway in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

The fatal crash in the 17400 block of state Route 94 in Dulzura occurred about 12:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The accident prompted a closure of the westbound side of the rural roadway into the mid-afternoon.