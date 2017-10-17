Man accused of choking 10-year-old boy with football jersey at sleepover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah —A Utah man is behind bars after he allegedly choked a 10-year-old boy during a sleepover, according to KSTU.

The incident occurred at 33-year-old Aaron Tyler Croston’s home Friday night, according to a Layton Police Department spokesperson.

Police said Croston had taught the 10-year-old boy how to get out of a choke hold. But Croston became frustrated with the boy after he was unable to get out of a choke hold while wrestling with another boy, according to police.

According to court documents, one witness saw Croston encircle the 10-year-old’s neck with a football jersey, causing the boy’s face to change color and making him struggle to breathe.

Other boys at the sleepover told police Croston harassed the boy, grabbed him by the throat and tripped him to the ground.

Police said Croston admitted to placing the jersey around the boy’s neck and choking him with it.

Croston faces a second-degree felony charge of child abuse with serious bodily injury.