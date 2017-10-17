Injured skateboarder needs help finding hit and run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- There is a search for a hit-and-run driver in Escondido.

Terrell James, 19, said a small black car struck him as he was skateboarding to work around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

It happened at a sidewalk crossing off N. Rose Street near the Vineyard Square Shopping Center.

“I think they came around really fast and I don’t know how fast, but it was enough to knock me off my feet and give me a little daze for a second,” James said.

In a daze, he said he continued on to work. Shortly after he got there James said police were called and he went to the hospital.

“I got whiplash, and my wrist is fractured from it,” James said.

He told FOX 5 the whole ordeal has caused him pain and has cost him money. Despite that, the 19-year-old said he is not mad. James said he is just disappointed that the person who hit him never stopped.

“I just don’t understand. I can’t even comprehend. If it was me I would have got out, even if I was in the wrong. Because it’s messed up. You don’t just hit someone and leave, cause that’s not like - I don’t know - it’s not the human spirit, you know? You got to go help someone when someone needs help,” James said.

He said the driver may not learn a lesson from this, but he knows he has.

“You can get taken out any minute in life so you better appreciate what you have,” James said.

If you witnessed the hit-and-run Escondido police want to hear from you.