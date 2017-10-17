Explosion sparks small fires in City Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a loud explosion in City Heights Tuesday morning.

The loud explosion was reported around 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of 36th Street.

Three small fires between an apartment building and a vehicle were already out when police arrived but multiple car alarms still were going off.

"It wasn't very big, but big enough to throw some stuff into some very dry conditions," officials said.

Police are looking for information on a suspect.