Couple finds missing woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO - An 83-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from a San Diego convalescent hospital where she was a patient was found safe Tuesday, authorities said.

Luzanta Weeks left Point Loma Convalescent Hospital at 3202 Duke St. around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She was found safe Tuesday around 2 a.m.

A couple who was collecting recyclables saw Weeks behind a dumpster and notified authorities.

Weeks was taken to hospital for observation.