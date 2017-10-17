Chula Vista considers submitting bid for Amazon’s 2nd headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The Chula Vista City Council will consider Tuesday incentives for Amazon's second headquarters, which the online retailing giant says would generate billions of dollars in investments and tens of thousands of new jobs for the winning city.

Chula Vista mayor Mary Casillas Sallas said the $400 million worth of incentives they're offering Amazon are competitive.

"We are open for business and ready to get Amazon here," Casillas Sallas said. "We are offering forgiveness on property taxes."

The City of Chula Vista, in partnership with Chesnut Properties, proposed to deliver a state of the art facility that is ready to take on Amazon’s stated 2019 deadline for HQ2. The initial 500,000 square feet of office space is shovel-ready.

Chula Vista has earmarked land adjacent to the Millenia Office campus along Birch Road as the location for the Amazon headquarters 2. The Chula Vista site would provide a total of 8 million square feet for the tech giant's space.

The proposal to Amazon is a single regional response from both Chula Vista and the city of San Diego.

Chula Vista's director of economic development Eric Crockett says they're confident that the Chula Vista site represents the best proposal being submitted to Amazon.

"The quality of life and your dollar goes farther in Chula Vista than other places in the county," Crockett said.

City Council is expected to discuss the proposal Tuesday evening.