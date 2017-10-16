Work week begins with sizzling temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Temperatures approaching triple digits will bake parts of San Diego County Monday, with temperatures and humidity being higher than normal throughout the region, forecasters predicted.

The hot, dry conditions put the region at an elevated risk for fires, but any winds should be light and help mitigate the danger.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly Tuesday before the weather cools downs significantly toward the middle and end of the week.

High temperatures Monday will be 85 to 90 degrees at the beaches, 94 inland ... 94 to 99 in the western valleys and near the foothills ... 83 to 89 in the mountains and 94 in the deserts.