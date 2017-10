Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Lifeguards and other emergency responders performed a cliff-side rescue on the bluffs above Black's Beach near the Torrey Pines Glider Port early Monday.

A 21-year old woman was exploring the edge of the cliff with two of her friends around 3:45 a.m. when she fell nearly 80 feet, officials said.

The darkness and steep terrain made it difficult for emergency responders to rescue the woman.

She was transported with minor injuries to a nearby hospital.