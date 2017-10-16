Woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified the passenger who was thrown from a motorcycle and killed in a crash in Carlsbad.

Jessica Martin, 34, of San Marcos was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crash a little after 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Carlsbad police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Martin was the passenger on a 2017 Harley Davidson as it headed south on Rancho Santa Fe Road north of Camino de los Coches when the driver of the motorcycle “veered right to avoid a slowing vehicle in front of him and lost control,” officials from the medical examiner’s office said. The crash ejected both Martin and her driver, a 30-yer-old San Marcos man whose name was not released.

Responding officers found the bike with extensive damage resting on its side directly behind a sedan, Carlsbad police Lt. Jeffrey Smith said. Martin and the driver were found on the ground nearby and both were taken to hospitals.

Martin was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Friday, about two hours after the crash, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, the medical examiner’s office said. Authorities did not disclose the condition of the driver.

33.092052 -117.224975