ALPINE, Calif. -- A driver was injured Monday morning after plunging about 60 feet off the freeway in Alpine.

The woman was traveling on westbound Interstate 8 around 6 a.m. when she veered off the road and into a canyon.

She became trapped in her mangled sedan and had to be rescued, witnesses said. The woman was airlifted to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

There were no passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported.