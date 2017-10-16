Shelter dogs feted to paddle board lessons, shopping spree, gourmet meal

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Two stray dogs at an Oceanside animal shelter were treated to a day of fun, treats and food.

Both dogs showed up at Last Chance at Life All Breed Rescue in pretty bad shape, according to the organization. Captain, a 4-year-old Boxer mix, was found at a construction site in the desert with chemical burns on his back. When he arrived at the shelter, his burns were treated and a veterinarian discovered that he had heart worm, so he is being treated for that too.

Presley is a 10-year-old Brussels Griffin. He had skin and ear infections and a large non-cancerous lump on his bottom.

A shelter volunteer organized a special day for the two dogs, which included a stand-up paddleboard lesson at Fiesta Island with a group called SUP PUPS California. Both dogs learned how to stand calmly on the board as a human companion paddled in Mission Bay offshore from the island.

The dogs were then taken on a shopping spree at Muttroplis in Solana Beach. Their special day ended with a meal prepared for them at Smashburger in Del Mar.

The special day was documented on video. Captain was adopted after the video was posted on YouTube, but Presley is still looking for a family.

More information about Presley and other adoptable dogs is available at Last Chance at Life’s website.