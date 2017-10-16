Record Heat: Temperatures were scorching in El Cajon, Ramona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Temperature records were set in two East County locations Monday during the second day of a fall heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency reported that the high was 100 in El Cajon Monday afternoon, topping the old mark for this date of 99 set in 1997.

In Ramona, the high was 99, beating the former record of 96, also set 20 years ago.

In contrast, a history of this date published by the NWS said that on Oct. 16, 1971, Mt. Laguna received its earliest ever measurable snowfall.

Forecasters said the hot weather would continue Tuesday before cooling off for the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures are expected to soar again over the upcoming weekend and early next week, according to the NWS.