× National City police catch suspect in 2005 murder case

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A suspect in a 2005 fatal stabbing in National City was arrested Monday in a neighborhood near Mount Helix, authorities reported.

Anthony Raymond Rivers, 30, was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Avocado Boulevard in the unincorporated Calavo Gardens area, south of El Cajon, according to the National City Police Department.

Rivers and two other men allegedly attacked 19-year-old Luis Vasquez without provocation in the 200 block of Highland Avenue late on the evening of April 9, 2005, NCPD Lt. David Bavencoff said.

Vasquez suffered a fatal stab wound in the assault. One of his three companions, his 26-year-old brother, suffered less severe wounds.

Bavencoff did not disclose what led investigators to belatedly identify Rivers as a suspect in the case.

Rivers was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault.