Man mistaken for gang member attacked with metal pole

SAN DIEGO — An alleged gang member in Linda Vista used a metal pole to attack a victim he misidentified as a rival gang member, but the victim fought back and stabbed his attacker several times, wounding him, police said Monday.

The attack began about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Tait Street, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

“The suspect rolled up on the victim … (and) mistook the victim as another gang member,” Buttle said. “(He) started swinging a metal pole at the victim.”

The man being attacked, who was not a gang member, defended himself, grabbing a knife and stabbing his attacker several times, Buttle said. Paramedics responded and took the suspect — the initial attacker with the metal pole — to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life- threatening.

It was unclear if the victim was injured in the initial attack. SDPD gang unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate.