Las Vegas shooting survivor wakes from coma, learns GoFundMe raised $557K

LAS VEGAS — Another amazing example of humanity has come in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1.

Tina Frost, a 27-year-old accountant who lives in San Diego, lost her right eye after being shot in the head when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Frost’s boyfriend, Austin Hughes, was not injured and carried Frost to a pickup truck with help from a stranger, holding his shirt to her wound until they arrived at a hospital.

She was in a coma for nearly two weeks and recently took three steps to a chair and three steps back to her bed with the assistance of nurses.

“It’s going to be such a long road, but we are in it for the long haul because she has made it through this far,” said Tina’s mother. “She’ll have pieces of the bullet in her brain forever.” Reconstructive surgery will also be necessary to repair Frost’s face and eyes.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $557,000 to help with Frost’s care.