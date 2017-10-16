× Harriette Thompson, oldest woman to complete a marathon, dies at 94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman who set an age records twice at San Diego’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon died Monday, her family said.

Harriette Thompson died in the hospital two weeks after falling down a flight of stairs while delivering birthday presents to neighbors at the Cypress retirement community in Charlotte, according to WCNC. She was 94.

Thompson participated in the 2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon last June, where she set a record for being the oldest woman to complete a half marathon.

When she was 91, she set the record for being the oldest woman to complete a full marathon at the 2014 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. Her time of 7 hours 7 minutes also set a world record in her age division, shattering the previous record of 8 hours 53 minutes.