Former Navy sailor killed in motorcycle crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A 47-year-old Imperial Beach man and former Navy sailor was officially identified Monday as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 in National City.

Ryan Jones was northbound on the freeway about 5:30 p.m. Friday when he lost control of the bike and slammed into the center divider just pass Eighth Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Paramedics responded and initiated (CPR) at the scene,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement. “He was transported to UCSD Medical Center. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, the decedent could not be revived.”

Jones was declared dead at 6:13 p.m. at the San Diego hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office. The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

According to posts from friends on Facebook, Jones was a member of the black motorcycle club Podna’s San Diego and rode under the nickname “Cowboy.” Jones’ Facebook profile listed him as a stay-at-home parent and former Navy sailor who served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer.