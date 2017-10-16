Family dog found alive near home destroyed by California wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- After a lengthy search through the aftermath of a wildfire, a Northern California family found their parents' missing dog alive and well.

Beckyjean Widen's parents were asleep when flames started to surround their home. As they escaped, their family dog, Izzy, ran away.

They could not chase after Izzy without risking their own lives, and feared their dog didn’t make it after the fire burned through their neighborhood.

But when Widen’s brother, Jack Weaver, and Widen's husband, Patrick Widen, hiked three miles to the property, they saw Izzy joyously run up to them.

The two men were recording the scene to show Jack and Beckyjean’s parents and captured the heartwarming reunion.

The video was posted on Facebook and has gone viral with more than 1.8 million views.

“She was very happy to see us,” Weaver told the Associated Press about the 9-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog. “She’s such a brave dog. She was panting a lot and clearly stressed. But she was not frantic or anything.”

The family told KGO that Izzy is doing fine, but their home is a total loss.