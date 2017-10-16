Ed Sheeran hurt himself cycling

The singer posted on his Instagram account that he’s now on the injured list.

Sheeran put up a pic of his arm in a cast.

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” the photo’s caption read. “Please stay tuned for further news.”

As a guitarist, the injury may make performing difficult for Sheeran.

The singer famously quit Twitter after being frustrated by trolls sending mean tweets, but has remained active on his Instagram account.

Sheeran is currently scheduled continue his international tour at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taiwan on October 22.

Tickets for his U.S. tour, which kicks off August 18, 2018 in Pasadena, California, go on sale October 20.