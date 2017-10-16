City expands parking program for families living in their cars

SAN DIEGO — City officials and community leaders announced the expansion of a program Monday in Clairemont that provides a safe parking area for people living out of their vehicles and offers them assistance to transition to permanent housing.

A safe parking program run by nonprofit organizations is already in place in the city, but Monday’s announcement will expand the program “to accommodate more vehicles (and) hundreds more people in two locations,” said Greg Block, a senior spokesman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The mayor made the announcement at the Jewish Family Service’s Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus in Clairemont, with City Councilman Christ Cate and Jonathan Herrera, the city’s senior adviser on homelessness coordination.

The program is viewed “as another strategy to reduce homelessness,” Block said, and follows moves by the city to establish both permanent and temporary camps for homeless individuals and families.

City officials plan to erect three permanent tents later this year and early next year to serve as homeless shelters. Last week, the city opened a 136- space tent camp in Golden Hill to provide a safe area for homeless families, with bathrooms, storage and 24-hour security at the camp in the city’s operations yard.

The growing number of homeless in the county was already a concern before a hepatitis A outbreak raised worries even more. The outbreak, which has killed 18 people and sickened nearly 500 others, has largely affected the homeless and illicit drug users, and critics contend a shortage of shelter space for the homeless exacerbated the outbreak.

The new safe parking area “will allow individuals and families who are currently living out of their vehicles a safe and secure place to park at night, with case managers and a housing specialist to help them find permanent homes,” Block said.

An annual tally of the area’s transient population in January found that 962 homeless people were living out of their vehicles, making up 17 percent of the 5,619 total homeless individuals.

“Many of them are couples or families with children,” Block said. “Working with non-profits Dreams for Change and Jewish Family Service of San Diego, the city will expand the use of an existing safe parking lot and open a second location.”