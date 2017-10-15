× Man arrested after threatening people with air gun in Alpine library

ALPINE – Police arrested a man after he shot an airsoft gun and threatened people in a library in Alpine.

Alpine Sheriff’s Deputies received a call at 4 p.m. Saturday of an armed person at the Alpine Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd.

The suspect, identified as Jack Wadel, 60, threatened to shoot people in the crowded library and pointed a toy gun at people, according to Sergeant Alex Navarro with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. An additional caller reported the sound of shots being fired, Navarro added.

The suspect fled through the front door of the library and went westbound on Alpine Boulevard to Tavern Road.

Wadel then threatened to grab a second handgun from his backpack, Navarro said. A bystander grabbed Wadel to prevent him from reaching into his backpack. The bystander sustained a cut to his lower left eye area during the scuffle, and the suspect ran off.

Witnesses advised deputies when they arrived that the shots fired possibly came from an airsoft gun. Navarro said deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area when a witness at Manana’s Mexican Restaurant said the suspect was behind the restaurant.

Wadel was found hiding underneath boxes at the rear of the restaurant and taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of two black imitation handguns, according to Navarro.

Wadel was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, displaying of a firearm and battery.

He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The bystander declined medical attention. There were no other injuries.