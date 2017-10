× Kevin de Leon to challenge Dianne Feinstein for senate seat

LOS ANGELES – With an email claiming credit for infusing progressive politics into California politics, state Senate Leader Kevin de Leon today announced he will challenge fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein is she runs again, as expected, in 2018.

DeLeon, 50, would be the first Southern Californian to sit in the Senate in a generation, should he defeat Feinstein, who at age 84 is approaching the end of her third six year term.