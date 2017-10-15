× Firefighters battle wildfire in Warner Springs

RANCHITA – About 20 acres of brush burned in the San Diego County back country Sunday.

The blaze was reported at 1:02 p.m., near Montezuma Valley Road and Chimney Rock Road in the unincorporated area of Ranchita, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is about 50 miles northeast of San Diego and less than 30 miles west of the Imperial county line.

Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was estimated at 20 acres and 20 percent containment as of about 2:30 p.m. It had initially been reported as between three to five acres in size.

The fire was spreading at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire officials said.

No further information, including whether any structures were threatened, was immediately available.