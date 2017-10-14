Thousands attend biker rally in Chicano Park to remember victims of deadly crash

SAN DIEGO — Thousands attended the La Raza Motorcycle Rally Saturday at Chicano Park in Barrio Logan, many with heavy hearts as they remembered how the event ended in tragedy one year ago.

On October 15, 2016, a pickup truck plunged off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and into the crowd below, killing four people.

“On our way coming down here, we were talking about it. It was shock, you know? To this day, it’s affecting some people still,” said Big Mike, a biker from Pico Rivera.

“I looked up and seen the car fall right on top of the people,” one woman said.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Richard Sepolio, a Navy aviation technician based in Coronado, had drinks with a co-worker at lunch and was under the influence and speeding when he lost control of his truck and went off the transition ramp.

The crash killed a couple from Arizona and another couple from Hacienda Heights.

Many, shedding tears and praying, gathered Saturday at a memorial in honor of the victims.

“It’s still so fresh. We can’t believe it — still so hard to think here today, gone tomorrow. It’s really hard,” said Jimmy Morgutia, a friend of the Hacienda Heights couple.

Santa Ana resident Ruben Carrillo was one of several injured in the crash, along with his girlfriend.

“She’s getting better. She didn’t want to come out here, didn’t want the memory,” said Carrillo.

Sepolio awaits trial and faces gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. He remains in custody on $2 million bail and is expected in court late next month.