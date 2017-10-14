× Man arrested after pellet gun fired in Alpine library

ALPINE, Calif. — A man was arrested Saturday after Sheriff’s deputies say he fired a pellet gun inside a crowded Alpine library.

Around 4 p.m., deputies received calls about an armed man inside the Alpine Library at 1752 Alpine Boulevard, according to Sgt. Alex Navarro. The man was reportedly threatening to shoot people in the library and pointing a replica gun at them.

The man ran out the front door and was headed westbound on Alpine Boulevard to Tavern Road when he threatened to grab a second handgun from inside his backpack. A bystander grabbed the man to try to stop him from reaching into his bag. During the scuffle, the bystander was cut below his left eye and the man ran off.

As deputies searched the area, someone at Manana’s Mexican Restaurant told deputies the man was behind the restaurant. Deputies found 60-year-old Jack Wadel hiding beneath boxes. He had two black replica handguns.

Wadel was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, displaying of a firearm and battery. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The wounded bystander declined medical attention. No one else was injured.