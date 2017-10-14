Local woman shot in Las Vegas wakes up from coma, takes first steps

LAS VEGAS – A San Diego woman who sustained grievous injuries during the mass shooting in Las Vegas has woken up from a coma and begun walking.

Tina Frost, 27, took three steps to a chair and three steps back to her bed with the assistance of nurses Friday, according to an update posted on a GoFundMe page.

“Today has also been a big day for our TT – she is now waking up! She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked,” according to the page.

She also was able to breathe on her own for six hours.

Frost, an accountant, lost her right eye after being shot in the head when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Frost’s boyfriend, Austin Hughes, was not injured and carried her to a pickup truck with help from a stranger, holding his shirt to her wound until they arrived at a hospital.

“She’ll have pieces of the bullet in her brain forever,” her mother, Mary Moreland said. Reconstructive surgery will be necessary to repair Frost’s face and eyes.