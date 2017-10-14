Brush fire burns in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

DESCANSO, Calif. — Firefighters Saturday were battling a brush fire near a campground in the San Diego County mountains.

The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the Green Valley Area Campground, located off state Route 79 in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, according to Cal Fire officials.

As of 3:10 p.m., forward progress was stopped and the fire, estimated at six to 10 acres, was about 40 percent contained, officials said.

No structures were threatened by the fire, and no information on the fire’s cause was immediately available.