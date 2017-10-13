Stone Brewing to help California wildfire victims

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido-based Stone Brewing‘s distributing division, Stone Distributing Co., announced Friday that it will donate a portion of its sales throughout this month to benefit people affected by the devastating fires in Northern California.

The funds will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit based in Goleta that provides emergency assistance to California’s Office of Emergency Services, the Napa County Public Health Department and more than 40 health centers and clinics in the affected region.

“We have spoken with Richard Norgrove Sr. and Jr. of Bear Republic, and Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo of Russian River, and verified that they are personally OK and that their businesses are safe,” said Dominic Engels, Stone Brewing CEO.

“However, they have many employees, colleagues, friends, family and neighbors who have been dramatically affected in this historically tragic set of Northern California wildfires,” Engels said. “We cannot sit idle with such devastation at hand.”

Continuing Coverage: California Wildfires

Stone Distributing delivers 38 brands of independent craft and specialty beers around Southern California, including its own and some from the fire- affected areas, like Sonoma County’s Bear Republic Brewing and Russian River Brewing Company. Stone also plans to open a brewery in Napa in December.

The company said that, retroactive to Oct. 1 and through the end of this month, 25 cents will be donated for every case of Bear Republic and Russian River beer it sells. A quarter will also be given for each case of Stone beer sold in Southern California, and 15 cents for every case of Stone beer sold via its wholesale distribution partners throughout the rest of California.

Makers of several other brands distributed by Stone have also committed to splitting 25 cents per case donations, according to the company.

Stone expects to raise $50,000 via the effort.

“Russian River and Bear Republic are incredibly appreciative of all the support Stone Distributing Co. and its partner breweries are giving Sonoma County,” Vinnie Cilurzo said. “Additionally, Russian River and Bear Republic are also doing their own fund raising efforts to help those in need.”

Stone is already donating $1 of every pint or growler fill of Stone Delicious IPA to Direct Relief to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. The campaign continues throughout the month of October at all Stone Brewing locations.

In September, the company donated proceeds to the Houston Food Bank via a similar campaign aiding Hurricane Harvey victims.