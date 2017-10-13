Police find body while searching for missing person

TEMECULA, Calif. – National City police investigators discovered a body in a remote area of southern Riverside County while searching for a missing person, authorities reported Friday.

Investigators were following information developed in a missing person investigation that led them to a wooded area off Pala Road in Temecula on Thursday, according to National City police Lt. Graham Young. They discovered the body at about 12 p.m.

Identification of the dead person was pending an autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Young said. No other details were immediately available.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.