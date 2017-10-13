New law paves way for free 1st year of community college

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law Friday that would allow community colleges to waive fees for new students during the first year of community college.

The law is designed to attract students who otherwise wouldn’t enroll, the bills’ author, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, told the Los Angeles Times.

California already offers fee waivers for low-income community college student. The new law would waive fees for most students.

For the law to take effect, the legislature will have to come up with funding in next year’s budget.