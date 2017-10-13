× Man guilty of mayhem for biting off tip of shopper’s nose

SAN DIEGO — A man who bumped a 60-year-old pedestrian with a shopping cart in the East Village downtown, then attacked the victim with an umbrella, gouged one of his eyes and bit off part of his nose, was convicted Friday of mayhem.

Jurors, however, acquitted 45-year-old Glenn Ali Davis of assault with a deadly weapon in the attack last Dec. 29 on Jeffrey Maes.

The defendant faces eight years in prison, with sentencing set for Nov. 13.

Maes testified during a prevous hearing that he was walking to the grocery store about 8:30 p.m. when Davis ran into him with his cart on Market Street near Park Boulevard.

“I said, `Be careful. There are seniors around,”’ Maes testified.

Maes said Davis’ response was, “I’ll show you what I’m going to do.”

The victim said Davis grabbed an umbrella from his belongings and swung it at him, then tackled him and gouged his eye and bit off part of his nose.

Paramedics took Maes to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and Davis was arrested at the scene.

