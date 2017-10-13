Gulls hit the ice for Friday’s home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Gulls will play their home opener Friday evening at Valley View Casino Center, facing the Texas Stars.

A limited number of tickets are available, but a sellout is expected, according to Steve Brown, the Gulls communications manager.

All fans in attendance will receive a Gulls rally towel. Bud Light beers will be priced at $2 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The Gulls' 25-player roster includes six players who played in the NHL last season. Four of their players were first- or second-round choices in the NHL draft by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks.

The team's youngest player is 20-year-old defenseman Jacob Larsson, who was chosen in the first round of the 2015 draft by the Ducks.

Larsson is among three Gulls born in April 1997. The oldest is 31-year-old defenseman Steve Oleksy, who played 11 games last season with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The roster consists of players from nine U.S. states, four Canadian provinces, two players from Sweden and one each from Finland and France.

The Gulls have finished second in the Pacific Division in each of their first two seasons in the American Hockey League, then lost in the Pacific Division Final.

"We have two goals and they are equal," said Dallas Eakins, who has coached the Gulls since they moved to San Diego in 2015. "We want to win and we want to develop."

This season's team is "probably the most skilled group that we have had," Eakins said.

The Gulls opened the season by defeating the Tucson Roadrunners, 7-6, Saturday in Tucson, Arizona, scoring five consecutive goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Texas, the Dallas Stars AHL affiliate, opened its season with a pair of 6-5 victories over the Chicago Wolves last Friday and Saturday, with the second coming in overtime.

The Gulls and Stars will also play Saturday night.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the player introductions.

Recent security concerns at arenas worldwide has prompted Valley View Casino Center to implement a clear bag policy, Brown said.

Clear tote bags (including handbags/purses) that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be admitted inside after inspection. One-gallon clear plastic freezer or storage bags are also permitted.

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the arena along with one of the clear bag options, clear tote or storage bag.

Oversized bags, such as backpacks, suitcases, beach bags and laptop bags, are prohibited.

When the Gulls take the ice Friday, the game will be televised on FOX 5.

The showdown against the Stars is one of six games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 13 vs Texas Stars

Friday, November 10 vs Stockton Heat

Friday, November 17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego start at 7 p.m.