Gov. Brown declares hepatitis A state of emergency

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown Friday declared a state of emergency to enable the state to increase the supply of hepatitis A vaccine to fight the current outbreak afflicting San Diego.

Vaccines from a federal immunization program have been distributed to homeless people, drug users and other at-risk populations, but more vaccine is needed, according to the governor’s proclamation.

The emergency proclamation will allow the California Department of Public Health to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers and distribute them to local health authorities.

The San Diego outbreak was detected in March, and traced back to an origin in November, according to county health officials. A similar strain of the disease has been found in Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Cruz counties.