Lockdown lifted at Chula Vista schools

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — East Lake High School and Olympic View Elementary in Chula Vista were on lockdown for about 30 minutes Friday morning after an incident at a nearby Walmart, school employees said.

Students told FOX 5 they were locked in their classrooms around 8:30 a.m. and several police officers were seen on campus.

Sweetwater Union schools spokesperson Manny Rubio said the lockdown was lifted after a suspect was arrested. The details surrounding the incident at the nearby Walmart are not yet clear.

Rubio said there was no immediate danger to students and the lockdown was precautionary.

