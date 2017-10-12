Truck explodes near apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- People living in a Mid-City apartment complex ran for safety after a truck exploded in an alley Thursday.

The truck fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of 38th Street.

The vehicle was parked just a few feet from the complex and was full of personal belongings, including toys, a microwave and clothes. It’s not clear whether somebody was moving in or out of the apartment complex.

Nobody was in the truck when it exploded and nobody was hurt.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames.

Investigators aren’t yet sure what caused the explosion.