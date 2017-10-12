× Police ask for help in finding missing elderly woman

SAN DIEGO – Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 88-year-old woman who is at risk.

Denise Dutcher called her family Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. telling them she was on her way home. She never made it, San Diego police said.

Dutcher has never gone missing before and has displayed early stages of dementia.

Police said they discovered that Dutcher was traveling south towards Mexico, the opposite direction of her home.

Dutcher is a 5-feet, 4-inches tall Hispanic woman. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2003 Honda Accord with license plate 5ECR003.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 619-531-2277 (reference case #17-039024).