Moving truck catches fire on SR-805

SAN DIEGO – A moving truck caught fire on state Route 805, damaging the contents inside Thursday.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on northbound SR-805 near Market Street exit in Chollas Creek. Traffic was backed up as two lanes were blocked to allow firefighters to mop up after extinguishing the blaze.

A heavy-duty tow truck was called to remove the semi-truck. No injuries were reported.

What caused the fire was under investigation.