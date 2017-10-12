Man hit while crossing La Jolla street

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A 59-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in La Jolla.

The victim was hit about 5:50 p.m. by a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 65-year-old man, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was walking east across La Jolla Shores Drive and was in a crosswalk when he was struck by the Chevrolet, which had been headed west on Downwind Way, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of “multiple serious injuries,” according to Heims, who described the injuries as life-threatening.