LAKESIDE, Calif. – A Lakeside restaurant was damaged Thursday by a kitchen fire.

Flames broke out at Better Days Pizza on Maine Avenue around 5 a.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen, officials said.

[UPDATE] Div4103 Maine IC; E2 Fire Attack reporting well-involved kitchen; fire out contained to kitchen. Assist by SNT, SMG, @SDSOLakeside pic.twitter.com/hlpmcCtJMO — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) October 12, 2017

This is the second fire at the restaurant in the last two years. Foul play is not suspected in Thursday’s fire.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. The extent of the damage isn’t yet known.