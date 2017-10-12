Human remains found inside barrel in San Diego Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a barrel found in South San Diego Bay that contained human remains Thursday.

The cylindrical container typically used for shipping bulk cargo was seen on the back of a Harbor Police boat while docked at J Street Marina in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista police captain told FOX 5 they were unsure if the remains were a man or woman. The San Diego County Medical Examiner was on the way to the dock around 4:20 p.m.

The 56-gallon barrel was found floating in the bay, according to authorities. It was tied down with cinder blocks.

This story is developing.