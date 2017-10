EL CAJON, Calif. — Grossmont High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to nearby police activity and a possible threat made against the school.

Doors were locked around 9 a.m. and students remained inside, according to school spokesperson Catherine Martin.

All students were safe in their classrooms, Martin tweeted. Police said no students were directly threatened.

.@GHSASB is in Secure Campus (doors locked w/instruction continuing) due to a police-related activity. Students are safe in classrooms. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

Secure Campus is still in effect @GHSASB as @elcajonpolice investigate. Students remain in locked classrooms with instruction continuing. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

.@elcajonpolice investigating possible threat to @GHSASB. Students are safe/secure. More to follow after #ECPD concludes investigation. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

.@elcajonpolice reports that no students at Grossmont High School were directly threatened. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

