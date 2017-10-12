FBI seeks help identifying woman in child sex abuse video, officials say

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a woman who appeared in an internet video that shows a child being sexually exploited, according to officials.

“FBI seeking info to ID & stop child predator, known as Jane Doe 39, as part of the Endangered Child Alert Program,” the bureau tweeted. Authorities say Jane Doe 39 may have critical information pertaining to the investigation and the identity of the child.

“We know the video has been traded on the Internet,” said Special Agent Susan Romash. “And we know this child is a victim who needs our help.”

The video obtained by the FBI is believed to have been produced before April 2016. It’s not clear if any other adults were involved in the video’s production.

Jane Doe 39 is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair. When the video was produced, she was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress.

In the video, the woman can be heard speaking Vietnamese. The FBI has released some of that audio:

“Our hope,” Romash said in a press release, “is that someone will recognize this individual’s face — or her voice — and come forward with information.”

Anyone who can identify this woman or has pertinent information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324. Selecting option 9 and then 4 will allow callers to leave tips.