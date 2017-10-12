‘Dine out’ to help restaurants raise money for Susan G. Komen

SAN DIEGO — Numerous restaurants in San Diego County are set to donate part of their revenue Thursday to Susan G. Komen San Diego to support the nonprofit’s breast cancer programs.

Komen will use the money to fund health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and other activities.

The goal is to raise $35,000.

“Dining out with friends, family or co-workers on this day can make a world of difference for local women going through breast cancer treatment,” said Laura Farmer Sherman, who recently retired as Komen’s president and CEO.

“Collaborative events like Dine Out for the Cure call on all members of the community to stand together in the fight against breast cancer,” she said. “We’re thankful for the support of the new and returning local restaurants, and commend their dedication to San Diegans in need.”

Participating restaurants include Broken Yolk Cafe’s 11 locations, Casa de Pico in La Mesa, Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in downtown and La Jolla, Hob Nob Hill in Banker’s Hill, Oceana Coastal Kitchen in Pacific Beach, and Slater’s 50/50 in Point Loma and San Marcos.

Many other eateries are participating. A full list is online at komensandiego.org/dineout.