Coastal Commission poised to sign-off on controversial projects

CHULA VISTA – The California Coastal Commission is scheduled to wrap up a two-day meeting in Chula Vista Thursday with several noteworthy local projects on the agenda.

The most controversial could be a major residential development set for an old school site in Mission Beach. Commission Chairwoman Dayna Bochco and a recently departed commissioner are among those appealing the city of San Diego’s approval of the project.

The project consists of 59 residential units north of Santa Barbara Place, a dozen units south of Santa Barbara Place, a park one-third of an acre in size, two vehicular alleys and a pedestrian walkway. The buildings would be on the site of the former Mission Beach Elementary School.

Opponents contend the large project doesn’t fit in with the community character, will block public access and increase traffic.

Coastal Commission staff said certain changes were negotiated with the developer, including a reduction of four units and larger park size, and recommends approval.

Other items before the commission:

— conversion of part of the satellite wagering facility at the Del Mar Fairgrounds into a 1,869-seat concert venue;

— upgrades to the Torrey Pines Golf Course planned before the facility hosts the U.S. Open in 2021; and

— approval of city of San Diego regulations of retail marijuana sales located in the coastal zone.

Staff supports approval of each.

The commission weighs in on development projects and local government regulations when they’re applied near the shoreline.