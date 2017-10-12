Chula Vista residents report string of burglaries

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several residents in Eastlake and San Miguel Ranch have reported break-ins and burglaries in recent weeks.

One woman showed FOX 5 where thieves had torn away a screen before sliding a window open to gain access to her house. Fortunately, she and her family woke up in time to scare away the prowlers before they could steal anything.

But others have not been so lucky, reporting thieves have stolen jewelry and other valuables after breaking into their homes.

“I go to my car and realize I left it open or unlocked and notice they stole my glasses and money from the console,” said Richard Rathburn.

Rathburn also said the house across the street was broken into Wednesday.

FOX 5 reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department about the reported burglaries but has not received a response.

In the past, detectives have suggested residents always close windows and lock doors and gates to deter burglars.