San Diego Gulls gearing up for Friday’s home opener

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Gulls are gearing up for Friday's home opener against the Texas Stars.

Gulls Assistant Coach Marty Wilford and the SDIA Squirt 2 team stopped by the FOX 5 backlot to talk about the upcoming season and the impact the AHL team has made on local hockey.

When the Gulls take the ice Friday, the game will be televised on FOX 5.

The showdown against the Stars is one of six games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 13 vs Texas Stars

Friday, November 10 vs Stockton Heat

Friday, November 17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego start at 7 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 app for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the home opener.