Reward offered for information on 2015 murder case

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help solve the murder of an 18-year-old man killed in National City two years ago Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Munoz Jr. was fatally shot on Oct. 11, 2015 after a gunman walked up to his vehicle and began firing. The attack, which killed Munoz Jr. and injured a 17-year-old who was in the car with him, occurred around 7:50 p.m. near 16th Street and Prospect Avenue in National City.

The shooter has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen driving east on 16th Street in a four-door Nissan Altima.

The $5,000 reward will go to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411 or the anonymous tip line at 888-580- 8477.